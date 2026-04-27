How to Rekindle Romance in a Relationship

Jordan Peterson retells a story of how he and his wife became a bit estranged after they both experienced near-fatal illnesses. He says that they practiced “conscious dating” when they were younger and had small children. They recognized that a romantic connection could only continue if they made time together to fuel their feelings.

However, the health challenges later in their lives created a new challenge for them to navigate.

He uses some humor and says that usually men want sex four times a day and women might want it once every two years.

Somewhere in between, you have to have a conversation about what is doable for both parties before someone starts to stray because they feel deprived, and the marriage ends in divorce. He says that you have to be willing to talk about difficult things, and this is one of them.

Negotiating Sexual Disparity with a Partner

According to Peterson, couples who aren’t sexually active with one another at least once a week usually don’t last very long.

Couples who also don’t spend at least 90 minutes a week of intimate time together that don’t have sex as an expectation also don’t have sex.

He also says that people have ot be willing to get real about what their expectations are with their partner, and be willing to talk about it, even clumsily, many times.

People Grow Up in Marriage

Peterson Also Suggests That People Grow Up in Marriage

Does marriage happen to people, or do people happen to marriage?

Peterson has also posted, “It is probably better to get married when you are young because then you grow up. And then what else matures people? I have met very few people who have fully matured who do not have children. I think there is a reason for that, a real technical reason. You are not mature until someone else matters more than you—period. Maybe that will be your wife or your husband, but probably not. They might matter as much as you, and maybe that is the right amount. But when you have children, they matter more than you, unless there is something seriously wrong with you.

Very few parents, if push came to shove, would not die for their children. As soon as someone else matters more than you do in some fundamental sense, you have taken another step toward a true, mature responsibility. I do not see that you can do that without necessity, and there is nothing that screams necessity more than an infant.”

There is truth in this, and perhaps why many marriages fail, because until another person matters more to you than you matter to yourself, you will always make selfish choices.

Do you have to have a child with your partner for your marriage to last? In many cases, children break up a marriage when couples don’t make time for one another anymore, and the needs of your children start to grow larger, but it probably just shows where selfishness was already present to begin with.

Peterson says that he and his wife planned dates after they had children so that they wouldn’t drift apart.

Navigating Needs in Long-Term Relationships

With the divorce rates climbing to more than 65%, it’s no wonder that many people can’t endure the harder tribulations of life, like sickness, let alone near death, raising children, caring for sick family members, financial stress, and more, with their marriage or life partner.

The fact that Peterson has not only been through the trial by fire of near-death illness, not only for his partner, but also for himself, and that they were able to rejoin in intimacy, both emotionally and sexually, speaks volumes for the strength of their relationship and the wisdom of his advice.

Most people come into relationships with unspoken expectations for their partner, and not only does Peterson suggest hashing these things out before you ever get married, but he suggests that you be willing to have those tough conversations, even about sex, through the highs and lows of your relationship, too. He says if you really want something bad enough, you should strive toward it and not just give up.

This is a testament to conservative, traditional values. You work through challenges with your soul mate in a marriage, you don’t bail out at the first impasse, and you certainly don’t subject yourself or your partner to hookup culture thinking, where the other person is only good for a night or a brief duration to act out some sexual fantasy that you weren’t willing to speak with your partner openly about.

Communication is key, and Peterson proves it with his own twenty-five-plus-year marriage.