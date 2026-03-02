Functioning properly in society starts with discipline

You’ve probably seen it happen a million times. Some kid loses it in the checkout line and screams and yells and demands while their parent stands helpless asking them nicely to stop instead of telling them to stop. Everyone looks at each other and rolls their eyes and thinks the same thing: that child is going to be hated by the world for the rest of their lives. And the parents? They’re the ones putting a gun in their child’s mouth.

Dr. Jordan Peterson recently cut through the noise and gave it to us straight in a raw video he released on his Substack. He doesn’t sugarcoat it. You really don’t want the rest of the world to hate your kids. If their behavior is getting to the point where they’re driving even you — the one who is genetically predisposed to love them no matter what — to the edge of loathing, I can only imagine what the rest of the world is going to do.

This isn’t new advice. This is right out of Rule 5 of Dr. Peterson’s “12 Rules for Life.” Do not allow your children to engage in behavior that causes you to dislike them. Simple. Straightforward. And completely ignored by too many modern parents who have bought into the myth that discipline = damage.

Children aren’t born civilized. Children are born as little bundles of pure impulse — grabbing, hitting, yelling, taking whatever they want. Impulse doesn’t magically morph into decent behavior. Entitlement develops from un-checked impulses. As a clinical psychologist, Dr. Peterson has seen it develop in actual families. The toddler who rules the house, becomes the teenager nobody wants to hang out with. The adult who never learned to read the room, ends up alone, bitter and wondering why life keeps kicking them in the teeth.

So why is this such a huge deal? Why should you care so much? Your child has to live in a world filled with other humans. Peers don’t put up with constant interruption. Teachers won’t reward refusal to follow direction. Potential employers will definitely not hire someone who throws a fit when told no. And future in-laws/spouses? They’ll run away the first time they see the true nature of the child you’ve raised (or allowed to grow) with no guidance or structure.

A dictatorship isn’t required here. Responsibility is. Teach them to share so other kids will want to play with them. Teach them to listen when an adult speaks, so they might actually learn something instead of being written off as a pest. Teach them to clean up after themselves so the people around them don’t feel like they’re serving them. These aren’t arbitrary exercises of authority. These are the building blocks of a functioning human being.

Dr. Peterson drives the point home that this responsibility lies solely with parents. Not schools. Not the government. Not some mythical village. You. And failing to do this isn’t just poor parenting. It’s a betrayal of the child you claim to love. Because the world doesn’t correct with kindness. When your undisciplined kid finally crosses the line in public or at work, the repercussions are swift and brutal: social isolation, lost opportunities, legal trouble, long-term damage to their reputation. The world has zero tolerance for adults acting like spoiled children because they were never given the tools to behave otherwise.

Take a look at how messed up things are. We’re living in a society of grown adults who think the universe owes them a favor for their emotions. Adults who throw tantrums in public over minor inconvenience. Adults who demand safe spaces instead of learning to build character. Where did these people come from? From homes where parents were more interested in being pals than authoritative figures. From homes where “gentle parenting” was code for “I never said no to my kid with any conviction.” From homes where the fear of being labeled as “strict” trumped the obligation to prepare their kids for the harsh realities of the world.

Dr. Peterson labels this type of parenting as cowardly. Parents who avoid conflict today are simply delaying the inevitable pain tomorrow. The public shaming from strangers turns into full-blown social exclusion. The playground rejections turn into professional dead-ends. The tension you avoided in your household turns into a broken marriage and/or estranged grandkids down the road.

That’s precisely why Dr. Peterson believes this message is so urgent today.

The elites want to sell this permissive nonsense to the rest of us while they enforce structure and success behind the scenes of their gated communities. They know the score. They employ tutors and coaches and draw lines in the sand and set high expectations for their kids. Then they tell the rest of the world to “affirmatively affirm” their kids unconditionally, thereby creating a permanent under-class of dependent, resentful followers who require Big Government to step in and fix the mess their bad parenting created.

Structure provides accountability. When you provide a child with clear rules and predictable consequences, you provide them with the greatest gift of all: knowing that they can handle the world. Knowing that their choices matter. Knowing that they can earn respect rather than demand it. Dr. Peterson says this is directly tied to the larger truth that voluntary responsibility is what lends value to life. A child who is able to bear the burden of small tasks at home will eventually grow into an adult who can bear heavy burdens — who will provide for their family, create something lasting, stand on their own two feet and not beg the government for crumbs.

It begins with small things. Bedtime is bedtime. No negotiating. Chores get done before play. Good manners are not optional. When they test the limits — and they will — you respond with calm, firm correction, not with anger and not with surrender. Reward the good. Allow natural consequences to punish the bad. In time, this structure will turn into internal discipline. The child who once fought every limit will now navigate the world with confidence, because they know the rules of the game.

Criticizers will claim this stunts creativity or crushes spirits. Lies. Creativity flourishes in order; anarchy creates none. Every single successful person on the planet — the ones building companies, inventing technologies, running countries — got there by learning early that effort, self-control, and respect for others opens every door.

You are the battleground. The culture wants your kids to be soft and entitled and dependent. It wants them to hate rules so they can worship the ultimate rule-maker in Washington. You have the power to say no. You have the power to raise lions instead of sheep. You have the ability to provide your children with the tools that Dr. Peterson talks about, so the world doesn’t despise them — or worse, pity them as just another example of the failures of modern parenting.

Dr. Peterson isn’t peddling feel-good platitudes. He’s giving you the cold-hard truth that actually works. You ignore this at your own peril. If you choose to accept this and provide your children with the responsibility, resilience, and accountability Dr. Peterson writes about, you won’t just be saving your kids from a lifetime of hatred/contempt from the world. You’ll be raising the kind of responsible, self-reliant Americans who will keep America strong — not weak.

Your kids are watching. The world is watching. What kind of adults are you going to send into the world?