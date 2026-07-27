This is a time when there is such a strong emphasis on dependency and grievance. When people have no models of men who teach boys and girls to meet the world head-on, the chasm between what we call “order” and “disorder,” continues to grow each day. As a result, we will see generations lost in emotional and moral chaos.

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If an entire culture concludes that fathers are merely nice-to-haves (optional accessories), rather than necessary pillars of families and communities, then what does the future hold?