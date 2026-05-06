“Everyone makes mistakes in their lives, and I would say probably everybody makes unforgivable mistakes. If we’re going to take ourselves apart about that... if you dwell on the mistakes you made... everybody is just doomed,” says Jordan Peterson in a recent Facebook interview that was posted.

Peterson has talked about forgiveness at length. He believes that self-forgiveness is as necessary as breathing. He explains that it is an action-oriented process where we must acknowledge past mistakes, make amends, and take responsibility for change.

What Peterson doesn’t do is tell us to avoid the truth about our own actions, run away, or not forge a better path.

Resentment As a Key Human Emotion

As Peterson states, a resentful person wants other people to change. But what can you do to change yourself? He advises avoiding self-pity, and to use past mistakes as lessons to inform a bettr future. Treat the past as a guide rather than a life sentence.

He uses the example of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, form his self-penned book, The Gulag Archipelago that he wrote while he was imprisoned in Soviet gulags.

Solzhenitsyn initially blamed external tyrants like Hitler and Stalin for his suffering. Through deep self-reflection, he scrutinized his own life “with a fine-tooth comb.”

He admitted to himself that there where moments where he knowingly chose wrong paths—out of spite, stupidity, or cowardice—even when he knew better.

By voluntarily taking responsibility for his own role in his fate, he achieved genuine repentance. This inner transformation led him to write his famous book as a form of penance, which helped expose and contribute to the downfall of the Soviet system.

The 4 Rs

Yes, everyone makes “unforgivable” mistakes, but we can apply the 4 Rs to absolve ourselves and stop the cycle of guilt and stuckness that can come from just beating ourselves up about an action we took that we wish you could change, but didn’t:

Responsibility: The mark of a true man or woman is their ability to take responsibility for their own actions. There are few circumstances in life that we can’t learn from. Even if someone commits an unspeakable act against us, like cheating or stealing, or even murder, we can ask ourselves how we may have put ourselves in a position to be on the receiving end of that action.

People who live a balanced, happy life are very selective about the company they keep.

If you are surrounded by people who make less-than-stellar decisions, whether they are about how we treat other people, the way we spend our money, or the way we show up in the world in general, maybe look at yourself first, and decide if there isn’t some better way you can behave that would bring out the best in others, rather tha the worst. If your side of the street is clean, it might be time to find new friends, a new romantic partner, or better professional relationships.

Remorse: true remorse comes from understanding that you made a bad choice, but that you truly want to do better. It comes from self-reflection and self-awareness. Empty apologies to other people or even to yourself usually lack remorse. Remorse isn’t an action you can prove. It is something you feel internally.

Restoration: Let’s say you have been on a binge, eating unhealthy food that you know makes you feel depressed, unmotivated, and is starting to take a toll on your overall health.

You could sit around and feel guilty about the actions you’ve already taken, or you can start to take small steps toward changing this unloving and disrespectful action.

You could meal prep three healthy meals instead of eating at fast food restaurants. You could go on a walk. You could determine if you are stress eating and if you are giving yourself enough time to process sadness, grief, or anger fully instead of stuffing it down with food.

This is restoration. The same way you might buy your friend dinner after getting in a fight, you can restore yourself to wholeness by being kind to yourself. It also shows others, and you, that you truly feel remorse for your actions and want to do better.

Renewal: Using Peterson’s example of Solzhenitsyn, the man was able to renew not only himself but an entire political viewpoint in the world by committing to self-reflection, self-responsibility, and understanding that we create our own suffering in many cases. Renewal of self or others can happen when you listen deeply to others and contemplate deeply on your own actions. We develop humility and wisdom that can renew our view of the world and the view of ourselves.

The clip is a brief view of Peterson’s larger philosophical discussions and the broader themes in his lectures and books, like 12 Rules for Life or Beyond Order, about personal responsibility, redemption, and not letting past wrongs define or paralyze you forever.

It’s a reminder that perfection isn’t the human condition—everyone has shadows in their past—but constructive self-reflection and change are possible rather than self-destruction over guilt.