Don’t Let Your Teenagers Drift Away

The teen years are some of the most challenging for parents and children alike. Jordan Peterson suggests that this is a critical time to support your kids, even when they may oscillate between seeming to have it all figured out like a full-grown adult and reverting to childlike behaviors. He suggests that letting them drift away, in their natural bid for independence, is a mistake. Here’s why.

Independence is Forged Over Time

Though your teenagers may be screaming for their independence, seem withdrawn, or noncommunicative as they start to more fully and naturally separate from you as individuals in order to grow into a fully self-sovereign human being, it’s not the time to let them drift away.

Here’s a hard truth that too many parents avoid confronting: your teenager doesn’t actually want to drift away.

Not deep down.

They may act as they do—slamming doors, rolling their eyes at you as if you’re the most ridiculous person alive, burying themselves in their phone or computer screens, or vanishing into friend groups that seem more important than family—but that’s a mask.

It’s a defense.

It’s the chaotic posturing of someone who’s terrified of the responsibility they’re being called to shoulder and equally terrified of remaining a dependent child.

If you step back too far, if you say, “Fine, go be independent then,” and withdraw your attention, your guidance, your insistence on standards, you hand them over to the worst possible mentors: the void, the peer group that’s just as lost, or worse, the predatory elements of the world that prey on the unmoored.

You don’t have to look far into the ills of the world right now to see what you could potentially be leaving them for. The wolves are insidiously close and they prey on children and young adults that are vulnerable and disconnected from family support.

Don’t misunderstand. Independence isn’t something you grant like a permission slip. It’s something you build in your growing child, brick by brick, through voluntary responsibility, negotiated boundaries, and the painful but necessary process of letting them make mistakes while you’re still close enough to help them learn from their own choices. You’re a critical safety net atthis time in their lives, no matter how much they feign independence. If you pull the rug now, they can slip into bad decisions that can affect them for a lifetime.

You can’t foster independence by abandoning them prematurely. That’s abandonment dressed up as enlightenment. As if you’re some “woke” person who gives your child the freedom to “fully express who they are,” but it’s borderline child abuse.

What Adolescence Truly Is

Adolescence is a transition from childhood dependence to adult sovereignty. Your child’s brain is literally rewiring itself for all the added responsibilities that are coming their way. Emotional intelligence, real-world acumen, and a host of other skills that childhood just doesn’t offer them when they are completely dependent on you. But you can’t just draw a line in the sand and cut all that love and support off too early.

Your teen’s prefrontal cortex is developing the limbic system in overdrive. That’s why their emotions run amok. One minute they are hot, the next minute chill.

Their sense of invisibility is a requirement by nature, though without guidance, they can make really stupid, life-altering choices. It’s Mother Nature’s way of pushing the bird out of the nest to fly, to explore, to endure novelty and risk so that they can grow, but their wings are still wet. That sense of invisibility, coupled with secret dread, is adaptive. They’re navigating real dangers in the world so that they can navigate them when you aren’t there to save them.

But don’t let them loose too soon.

This normal evolution in your teen can go awry and saddle them with more trauma to overcome as adults if there isn’t support, and that quest for novelty turns into a pathological adaptation to having to grow up too fast. If there’s no countervailing pull from loving, competent adults who refuse to let go entirely, they could be stepping into a psychological trap that makes them feel unstoppable when they’re not quite ready.

What Happens If You Stop Paying Attention to Your Teens

Peterson warns, “Don’t let your kids drift away when they’re teenagers. They don’t want to. But they will if you don’t pay attention.”

You may be exhausted by their rolled eyes, questionable habits, and sarcasm, but you have to remember that this pull away isn’t rebellion for its own sake. It’s often a cry for someone to notice, to care enough to set limits, and to negotiate rather than dictate or disappear.

If you negotiate—if you treat them as emerging adults worthy of respect while still holding the line on what’s acceptable—you can maintain a connection with them. You keep the channel open. And it’s potentially a literal lifeline.

Suicide rates are higher than ever. Kids are slipping into depressive states because no one is there to act as a loving mentor anymore. Society at large has no moral compass. YOU have to be that for them.

What does paying attention look like in practice?

It means sitting down with them, even when they’d rather die than talk.

It means asking questions that aren’t interrogations: “What’s the hardest thing you’re dealing with right now?” Then listen without judgment and offer them a chance to live up to the standards you’ve already set in their earlier years.

You can ask, “What do you think the right thing to do is here?” It lets them know that you’re there for support and that you believe in the decisions they make.

Parenting a Teenager Forges a Better You and a Better Them

But you also have to model the behavior you want to see in them, or they will spot your hypocritical advice in a flash. You don’t have ot be perfect, but if you model kindness, honesty, integrity, courage, responsibility, and taking accountability for your own actions, they will have a mold for how to become themselves.

It means insisting they contribute meaningfully to the household: chores, financial literacy, part-time work if possible.

Why?

Because nothing builds genuine self-respect like voluntary burden.

Do not do anything for your children that they can do themselves. That’s not cruelty; it’s respect for their potential.

Too many parents, out of fear of conflict or fear of losing the child’s affection, become permissive. They avoid the fights.

They let the grades slide, the curfews lapse, the substances creep in. They think, “If I push, they’ll leave.”

But the opposite happens.

Without structure, without someone willing to be the bad guy temporarily for the sake of their long-term good, the child drifts into chaos. And chaos has no mercy. It leads to addiction, despair, aimlessness, or worse. I’ve seen it clinically—young people in their twenties still living in basements, directionless, resentful, because no one loved them enough to say “no” when it mattered.

On the flip side, the parents who stay engaged—who negotiate increasing freedoms as responsibility is demonstrated—produce young adults who are competent, grateful, and still connected.

They come home for holidays not out of obligation, but because they genuinely love and respect you for the person you’ve helped them become. They may never tell you this, but your relationship in the future will show it.

And let’s be clear: this isn’t easy. It requires you to clean your own room first. You can’t demand order from a teenager if your life is a mess.

You can’t lecture about responsibility if you’re avoiding your own dragons. Parenting adolescents forces you to confront your own inadequacies, your own fears of abandonment, your own unresolved childhood wounds.

That’s the price. But pay it. Because if you don’t—if you let them drift—you may lose them forever. Not dramatically, perhaps, but gradually, insidiously, until one day you realize the person across the table is a stranger.

So stand your ground. Be the rock they can push against to launch themselves into maturity. Insist on truth in your home.

Reward good behavior.

Punish poor behavior fairly and immediately.

Negotiate as equals where possible, but never abdicate your role as their essential life guide.

Pay attention—real, unflinching attention—to their world, their struggles, their victories.

Your teenagers are in the midst of the most profound transformation of their lives. They need you more than ever, even when they push hardest.

Don’t let them drift.

Anchor them with love and real attention. In doing so, you will give them the greatest gift a child could ever get. . . the courage to become the best versions of themselves.