Don’t let old Memories Control You

How often do you find yourself thinking about the past?

There’s no harm reminiscing about the good times. There’s danger in rehashing the past. Reliving bad memories might even be ruinous.

Jordan Peterson, a professor, psychologist and thought leader, is adamant that one’s personal history should remain where it is: in the past.

Memories, whether good or bad, have no role to play in your current life.

At most, you can pluck valuable life lessons from those experiences yet it’s a mistake to dwell on them.

Why Jordan Peterson is Right About The Past

Have you noticed the memory of something tends to be better than the actual experience?

The phenomenon, dubbed “rosy retrospection”, is named as such as we tend to view positive memories with rose-colored glasses.

Alternatively, we tend to replay negative experiences in our heads over and over again.

But why is that?

We rehash bad memories in an attempt to regain control, envisioning how we might right the wrongs of the past.

Though reflecting on what could have been done differently can help one react to similar situations, that’s the extent of the exercise’s utility.

So, why do most of us dwell on the past?

It’s because we’ve all made mistakes that we want to change.

“Memory is a tool. Memory is the past’s guide to the future. If you remember that something bad happened, and you can figure out why, then you can try to avoid that bad thing happening again. That’s the purpose of memory. It’s not ‘to remember the past.’ It’s to stop the same damn thing from happening over and over.”- Jordan Peterson

We’d all like to have a time travel machine allowing us to go back 5, 10, or 20 years to make different decisions.

Instead of obsessing over the injustices and mistakes of the past, heed Peterson’s advice: reestablish control.

Be proactive, choosing to center your thoughts on the moment and the future.

A focus on the here and now along with tomorrow presents an opportunity to enjoy new experiences and make new memories. This is your opportunity to move on with life instead of living in the past.

How to Transition to a Better Tomorrow

If the past is still bothering you, put it to rest by writing it down.

Write down what you are ashamed of, what traumatized you, and what you can’t seem to let go.

The mere act of writing down old traumas and mistakes removes them from your mind.

Now that you’ve transferred the memories to paper, heed Peterson’s advice of reframing them from the perspective of a fully grown adult.

“The past is fixed, but the future—it could be better. It could be better, some precise amount—the amount that can be achieved, perhaps, in a day, with some minimal engagement.” - Peterson

Keep in mind, most traumatizing experiences occur during childhood, adolescence, and the teenage years.

Why is the timing of those traumatizing experiences so important?

The brain isn’t fully formed until the mid-20s.

Moreover, human beings lack emotional quotient (EQ), meaning emotional intelligence, until their late 20s at the earliest.

As such, it’s difficult to make sense of life’s disappointments until one is a full-grown, mature, and experienced adult.

Transferring the memories to paper also creates newfound mental space to fill with new, more positive experiences.

Those positive experiences will soon become positive memories. That’s exactly how you prevent the past from controlling you.

Everyone is a Work in Progress

As Peterson often highlights, everyone suffers the consequences of refusing to give their all. It’s even worse for those with painful memories.

Why is that?

If one foot is stuck in the past, you’ll never be able to give 100%.

A failure to give your all means you’ll never be able to fulfill your true potential.

“Compare yourself to who you were yesterday, not to who someone else is today.” – Peterson

The theme of Peterson’s philosophy?

It’s never too late to transform yourself into a new person. The transformation requires leaving the past far behind.

Seize the opportunity to look forward to better tomorrows in which you strive toward your best.

The alternative?

A continued dwelling on what went wrong in the past. Such rumination stifles your progression, preventing you from becoming the best version of yourself.

An unfulfilled potential leads to continuous disappointment and resentment. That’s no way to live life.