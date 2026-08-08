Democrats use defense authorization blockage to discredit republicans’ ability to protect America.

Congressional democrats have used their power to block a 65-year-old bi-partisan practice of passing the defense authorization act and, by doing so, have broken the chain of 65 consecutive years where das were passed despite wartime, recession or the presence of divided government.

In doing so, congressional democrats have clearly shown their priorities are based upon scoring points against republicans instead of supporting u.s. Military personnel, and ensuring the united states remains prepared to counter threats emanating from our adversaries.

A tradition broken for political theater.

For 65 years running, the DAA was always passed due to the fact that lawmakers recognized national defense had to take precedence over all other legislative issues. Congressional democrats broke that record without apology.