Many are familiar with the consistent barrage of grievance from one end of the political spectrum. However, there exists a stark contrast in what constitutes the discipline of those who do not outsource their problems.

Lately, several posts have been made on X which demonstrate the stark difference between the two, highlighting how conservatives continue to invest time and energy in self-improvement, while liberals increasingly rely on stories about being oppressed.

Jordan Peterson has been framing these differences for many years in his teachings on voluntary suffering and the only way to exit chaos.

Why does one method create capable adults, while the other creates dependency that increases exponentially with every new policy request?