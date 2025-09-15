Jordan B Peterson

Climate change models are a complete hoax

Sep 15, 2025
Jordan Peterson: Climate models are "about as valid as the models that scientists used to predict Covid death outcomes, which tended to overestimate the mortality probability by a factor of about 10. They're not accurate."

"A computer model is a hypothesis, not data. It's a guess."

"On top of the climate models, there are even more radically unstable economic models saying that the consequences of climate change will be catastrophic if you look 100 years into the future."

"Nobody can make an economic bet 100 years into the future. Period."

"It's preposterous."

Discussion about this video

