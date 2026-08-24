This type of thing happens across many states. Regular American citizens have found out about scams that use tax dollars and erode confidence in voting and social services.

Nick Shirley recently posted all the ways he documented this happening to him, and his posting illustrates what happens when no one in authority wants to see anything.

How All Over America This Happens

Shirley used various states as examples of “coordinated” misdeeds (that no agency would call coordinated), where he showed how an area could contain a variety of different types of intentional misrepresentations of the truth and the submission of numerous false claims.

Each of these acts were part of a larger scheme. But, each time the public exposed it, the government would respond slowly, and always defensively.

It wasn’t until citizens presented some very powerful evidence (collected via FOIA and database searching) that they would finally allow them to testify during legislative hearings.

As citizens did all of the legwork, the system produced results. There were new bills created based on what they had discovered; and there was also additional momentum generated for similar actions elsewhere.

Other states were soon pressured into doing audits of their systems as well.

Why We Can’t Trust Them

All of this happened due to the predictable consequences of trusting our system to regulate itself. The press covers this selectively; focusing on the things that distract from reality, and ignoring real evidence which goes contrary to the prevailing narrative.

Therefore, it comes down to a decision for the public: believe what they tell us or find out the facts ourselves.

According to Shirley, individuals take up this task. Individuals fill the void that exists when captured institutions fail.

When those responsible for reporting the news and enforcing laws view fraud as a political annoyance instead of an attack on available resources, then those who want accountability must step up and do something.

An interesting point came out of this whole situation. The systems that were originally set-up to protect against such abuses, are currently rewarding those that take advantage of them.

Why?