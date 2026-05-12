Children Are Typically Better Off With TWO Parents

The nuclear family is being destroyed. And the numbers scream the same thing that all honest people know – there is no substitute for two committed parents raising children together in a happy, stable environment.

In his last article, Jordan Peterson presents a brutally clear argument that children raised by both of their biological parents, in a union of marriage, will out perform all other arrangements based on nearly all metrics that matter — school performance, emotional stability, future income, reduced crime rates, better interpersonal relationships. These are large differences in advantage and have been found consistently over multiple generations of research.

Single parenting, cohabiting, and easy access to divorce — these are not “equally valid ways of living.” These are clearly identifiable predictors of hardship for the next generation.

There is no other form of family structure that comes close to providing the same advantages as having two parents committed to one another.

When that family is rooted in Christianity, the results are exponentially greater. There is no such thing as an optional add-on of faith. It provides rocket fuel to raise high-quality children. Parents who demonstrate sacrifice, forgiveness, accountability, and purpose by teaching children that there is more to life than pleasing themselves, that marriage is holy, that hard work and doing good things really do matter, produce children with significantly lower rates of depression, substance abuse, promiscuity, and delinquency. The rate of divorce drops dramatically and marital satisfaction rises dramatically. The children grow up to be resilient, kind and prepared to build, rather than tear down.

It’s obvious to anyone paying attention that the secular experiment is crashing around us.

Culture is spreading lies about kids being perfectly content with whatever combination of adults, that “love is love,” and that dads are simply extra items to accessorize a relationship. The devastation is visible everywhere: Boys losing direction and purpose without male influence turn to violence or their screens. Girls find their worth in unhealthy relationships. Anxiety and suicide rates skyrocketed in our youth population. Elite leaders who proclaim this nonsense protect their own children in traditionally structured and often faith-based homes while claiming to the working class that the old rules don’t apply anymore.

After roughly a quarter of the time that we have been in this disaster, the pattern is unmistakable: The farther we move away from God’s plan for the family, the worst the results will be.

Become a paid subscriber today to receive the full, no holds barred account of how to push back against and rebuild what truly matters.

Peterson cuts through the noise: Grow up, Get married, Stay married, Raise your children intentionally. If you are blessed with Christian convictions — use them completely. The Bible does not provide comfort alone — it provides the plan for developing the characteristics that no government programs nor progressive ideologies can replicate. Dads provide strength, adventure, and discipline. Moms provide nurturing, empathy, and calm love. Together, united in Christ, they create the perfect balance to civilize the next generation.

Tradition is not oppression — it is freedom.

Celebrate the two parent household as the gold standard that it is. Use policy to reward marriage (instead of using welfare traps and no fault divorce as punishments). Promote the unreplaceable contribution of Christianity in forming morally and practically capable adults. America was built by strong, faithful families. As long as families like this exist — freedom and prosperity will follow. But as soon as they stop functioning — tyranny and chaos will take over.

We know what works. We’ve always known.

Stop apologizing for what produces excellence. Create homes where children are not merely surviving but thriving with purpose, virtue, and unbreakable bonds. That is the best way to ensure a future worth fighting for. The alternative is the broken society we see before us. Choose the path to success.