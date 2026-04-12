Can you ever truly love your enemy?

Loving your enemies seems like a total pipe dream in a world full of backstabbing elites and downright evil people. But Jordan Peterson won’t give you an easy way out of it. According to Peterson, the old idea of loving your enemies is a very practical way to get real strength and freedom. In Peterson’s latest deep-dive video, he explores the quote from Jesus in Matthew, “Love your enemies, Bless those who curse you.” Peterson says that this is not some feel-good, sentimental nonsense or weakness masquerading as goodness. Instead, it is a radical, voluntary act of sacrifice that requires you to see the worst in someone and yet not allow hatred to consume your soul. Peterson explains how resentment builds when you refuse to acknowledge that there is any spark of God in the person that has wronged you so badly. That refusal gives your enemy the power to determine your emotional state while you are consumed with anger and resentment.

For Peterson, true love means wanting the best for the other person, even if they have wronged you terribly.

Peterson uses both psychological and biblical sources to explain why this is important. An enemy is not just a threat from outside of yourself—your enemies are also a mirror of your own weaknesses and your potential for doing evil. If you hate them without condition, you will close off your ability to grow and improve as a person. But if you treat them with real kindness (praying for them, hoping for their transformation), you break the cycle of vengeance that consumes both individual lives and national life.

Peterson references the biblical call to bless cursers and to do well to persecutors. He notes that this does not mean you have to like them or condone their evil acts. Rather, it means you will not respond to malevolent intentions with malevolent responses. How many tyrants have fallen because good people chose not to become monstrous in response?

This command reveals the elite’s favorite trick—getting us to fight each other while they sit on the sidelines laughing at us.

Peterson notes that modern society celebrates resentment as empowerment. Woke ideologists make every disagreement an existential battle, asking you to demonize the people you disagree with rather than seeing them as imperfect people. Government thrives on this type of division—it keeps the masses fighting with each other and they will never band together to challenge real oppression. Peterson turns the tables: loving your enemy is not surrender. It is strategic brilliance. It saves you energy, sharpens your critical thinking skills, and can open up new relationships or redemption opportunities. Peterson provides several historical examples of how forgiveness has been used to disarm aggressors more quickly than continuous revenge has.

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Peterson is brutally honest about how difficult this is. Can you really love your enemy? Probably not easily, and probably not without a lot of personal sacrifice. First, you need to confront your own capacity for evil—acknowledge that you too could become the monster you despise given the right circumstances. Only after that, can you offer grace to others without hypocrisy. Peterson connects this to voluntary sacrifice—just as Christ loved his enemies while they were killing him, this act demands that you kill your pride and anger daily. It is exhausting, but the result is being liberated from the shackles of resentment. A free market economy and a free society are only possible if individuals develop the inner discipline to perform this type of sacrifice rather than relying on bureaucratic systems or mobs to provide moral guidance.

Imagine a society where the people actually acted on this instead of fueling the outrage machine.

It is hard to contain the sarcasm when you think about politicians who preach tolerance while demonizing half the population. Peterson calls it out—this kind of love stops at those who agree with them. Real love extends to the adversary, which forces accountability without destroying. This is not pacifism—Peterson makes it clear that you should still go head-to-head with evil and defend the innocent. However, you should do so from a position of greater principle, not from blind rage. That distinction separates warriors from thugs, patriots from tyrants.

Ultimately, Peterson leaves little room for excuses. Loving your enemy is possible, but only through extreme self-reflection and intense effort. This command deconstructs the deep state’s playbook of manufactured division and enables ordinary American citizens to reclaim their sovereignty. The elites hate this idea because it takes away their favorite tool: our hatred of each other. When we choose to bless rather than curse, we starve the beast of tyranny one heart at a time. That is not weakness—that is the strong, liberty-focused courage that America was founded upon. It is time to stop pretending this is impossible and start living it. The alternative is to let resentment win, and we know what happens next.