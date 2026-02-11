Benzos Are Among the Deadliest Drugs of All

Of all the threats America faces, big pharma certainly makes the top of the list.

Time after time, everyone is told that pharmaceutical companies prioritize health and wellness.

We’re told that “listening to the experts” and “asking our doctors” is the way to go.

Yet, all too often, the experts and doctors LIE to us when it’s convenient…or profitable. They leave out vital information, expecting us to blindly trust them.

Everyone saw this during COVID.

But unfortunately, COVID was only the tip of the iceberg.

Even in 2026, big pharma’s still treating Americans like guinea pigs, all while being legally shielded from consequences.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jordan Peterson has worked tirelessly to inform us about one of the most dangerous (yet regularly prescribed) drugs!

Beware of the Benzodiazepines

Benzodiazepines, also known as benzos, are commonly given to folks who suffer from anxiety.

Psychiatrists write out prescriptions like it’s nothing…all while collecting hefty sums from insurance companies or patients themselves.

Unfortunately, benzos are so dangerous that withdrawal from them can be LETHAL.

Dr. Peterson experienced this firsthand.

Nerve damage. Crippling pain. Physical collapse.

YEARS of suffering!

All of this ensued once he followed his prescription instructions, taking a low dose of benzos after struggling to sleep.

To this day, he still hasn’t fully recovered from the pain benzos caused.

But the hack who wrote Dr. Peterson this prescription?

That one is sleeping like a baby.

No consequences. No guilt. Just thousands more in the bank, all for doing big pharma’s bidding.

Americans Have Spent Decades Hooked on Benzos

When people get benzo prescriptions, they’re not warned about these drugs’ highly addictive nature.

They’re not told about the high risk of dependency development.

That’s why many folks spend DECADES on benzos.

More often than not, they believe the drug is simply treating their anxiety, insomnia, or other health complications.

Though in actuality, anyone taking benzos is just trading one set of problems for an even worse set.

It’s not sustainable…but it is making the pharmaceutical industry billions of dollars each year.

That’s why benzodiazepines aren’t going away anytime soon.

Big Pharma is Already Spinning the Narrative

As Dr. Jordan Peterson speaks out about the dangerous nature of benzos, the medical establishment’s working to discredit him.

Folks who talk about adverse experiences with the drug get accused of being insane “conspiracy theorists.”

But here are the facts…

Americans with years or decades on benzos suffered worse consequences than before they started.

Even in the 1980s, certain studies credibly linked benzodiazepines to long term brain damage or brain shrinkage.

This tracks with the problems that people today experience on benzos.

But if you ask big pharma? Nothing to see here. It’s all a coincidence. Anyone warning about the danger is just “spreading misinformation.”

Don’t believe these lies for even a SECOND.

Who has more to gain from making things up?

An average citizen just trying to get medical treatment for anxiety…or a connected medical establishment that could lose BILLIONS if benzos go away?

Dr. Peterson Laid It All Out For Us

As big pharma works to keep benzo prescriptions flowing, everyday Americans should be spreading the word about why this threatens us all.

Within two to four weeks of use, anyone on benzos can develop a physical dependency.

Once that happens, their risk of psychosis, seizures, and even DEATH during the withdrawal process increases exponentially.

That’s not hypothetical.

It’s real life.

Many people weren’t as fortunate as Dr. Jordan Peterson who’s lived to share his experiences.

Benzos are among the most prescribed drugs in the United States.

That’s not healthcare or medicine...that’s the legalized MURDER of American citizens.