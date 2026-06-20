When Jordan Peterson first said “success is just a simple barter,” he was saying that you have to give up something that gives you pleasure today in favor of getting something bigger later.

In a post recently published on the X platform about his book 12 Rules for Life he restated that idea and I found the timing made it cut. Today society encourages the opposite impulse at almost every turn.

Most people are aware of the price of constantly taking the easy route. Many experience the effects when their projects stall; when there are too many distractions making it difficult to focus; and, when there is no actual progress being made toward a goal.

As stated by Peterson, he does not define the concept of trading off short-term gain for long term benefit as a moral issue. Instead, he views it as an area of studyable psychology.

When someone continually negotiates with the future regarding what he/she will produce, he/she develops competency. When someone chooses not to do so, he/she remains reactive.

But how, exactly, are we to delay gratification for a better tomorrow? The answer is below for subscribers.