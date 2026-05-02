The Untrainable 12 Percent: Jordan Peterson Just Revealed The Lie Behind America’s Disintegration

A number of years ago the American military found something out that the rest of society continues to pretend isn’t true – around 12 percent of the population is completely untrainable for any job that requires even the barest of competence.

In his latest column, Jordan Peterson spelled this out using cold, hard data that the armed forces have collected for over a century. They realized that there was a point (an IQ of about 83) at which a person could not be trained to perform any meaningful task in the military. This wasn’t a function of motivation or of lack of effort; this was a hard cognitive limit. The military made it policy that you didn’t draft people below that threshold. Drafting people below that threshold is against the law because it is a wasteful use of resources — they simply can’t learn and remember what they were taught well enough to perform reliably.

This isn’t some radical fringe theory. There is significant testing data and real-world evidence that supports this. The U.S. Army put in a lot of money and time trying to figure out who can be turned into an effective soldier. They ran into a brick wall when they got to people under that line. No matter how much money you spend, no matter how much time you spend training them, you can’t train people below that line to perform reliably. That isn’t laziness; that isn’t a lack of desire to succeed; their brains simply can’t process or remember complex information or sequences of information in the manner required for productive employment — not even the simplest forms of productive employment.

Now consider what that means outside of the army. Our entire economy — including our welfare systems — our educational systems — all are predicated on the idea that, given enough opportunity, enough “training,” enough “second chances” that every individual can be moved into productive roles. However, what if that’s just a comfortable lie? What if a significant portion of the population — 12 percent or possibly more depending upon motivation or other barriers — are structurally unable to contribute in a manner that sustains a high tech/high complexity society?

However, the elites’ open borders fantasies takes this unpleasant reality and transforms it into a nationwide calamity. Immigration policies that deliberately flood the country with individuals from low-IQ regions are already causing the collapse of our societal structures. Become a paid subscriber today to get a comprehensive analysis of how this reality is coming together and the destruction it is causing to our societal structures.

Peterson calls this a ticking time bomb that we are ignoring. Automation is already decimating the repetitive, low-skilled jobs that used to provide working-class individuals with a sense of pride and income for those with lower IQs. Machines are replacing factory workers, warehouse workers, and service workers in general — machines that never tire, that don’t unionize, and that don’t sue for harassment. What will be left for those who can’t perform anything more than simple tasks? Minimum wage jobs that disappear overnight? A lifetime of reliance on government support? Or worse, a seething resentment that ultimately leads to social unrest?

Additionally, the Muslim world, where over one third of marriages (and often significantly more in important source countries such as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia), are between first cousins or other close relatives. While this is commonly regarded as merely a cultural practice, it results in inbreeding depression which lowers IQ. Study after study demonstrates an average decrease in IQ of several points in populations that engage in close relative marriages. Add that to the lower baseline IQ of people from these regions and you end up with entire societies that have an average IQ that is approximately one standard deviation below the Western average (approximately 81-85).