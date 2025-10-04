Jordan B Peterson
Prayers For Jordan Peterson As He Struggles With Illness
Hey, as you know jordanbpeterson has been really sick.
7 hrs ago
Don't Do Nothing
DON'T DO NOTHING.
Oct 3
September 2025
Douglas Murray says EU politicians are willfully ignoring concerns about illegal migration
Once again, Douglas Murray, this time in a conversation with Jordan Peterson, addresses the fact that the UK and most of Europe have willfully turned a…
Sep 25
Climate change models are a complete hoax
Jordan Peterson: Climate models are "about as valid as the models that scientists used to predict Covid death outcomes, which tended to overestimate the…
Sep 15
Second guessing Elon Musk is a fool's errand
Thanks for reading Jordan B Peterson !
Sep 11
Jordan Peterson and Gad Saad discuss the Myth of Osiris
Francois makes some great points here:
Sep 7
August 2025
Jordan Peterson just unleashed hellfire fury on Trudeau
Peterson is one of the great intellectuals of our time
Aug 31
Jordan Peterson Will Save the West
Douglas Murray and Jordan Peterson saving the West once again — The Rubin Report
Aug 24
Jordan Peterson Understands the Importance of Speech
Unfortunately, Canada doesn't have that
Aug 23
Bitcoin is the Future
Jordan Peterson: "If it's ramping up exponentially.
Aug 21
Jordan Peterson Exposes the Many Failures of Islam
Dr.
Aug 17
July 2025
Coming soon
This is a Jordan B Peterson fan substack.
Jul 26
